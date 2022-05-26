Dan Barden returns to Wales Under-21 squad seven months after cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Barden returns to Wales Under-21 squad seven months after cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 10.12am
Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden is back in the Wales Under-21 squad seven months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer (Nick Potts/PA)
Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden is back in the Wales Under-21 squad seven months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Barden had surgery to remove the tumour following his diagnosis which was made while on loan at cinch Premiership side Livingston, and he underwent a course of chemotherapy at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

The 21-year-old had three-week treatment cycles in London before Christmas, and he has now been given the all clear to rejoin Paul Bodin’s squad for Euro 2023 qualifiers against Holland and Gibraltar next month.

“Initially I thought it would be nothing more than a cyst but when I was told it was a tumour and I would need surgery, there’s not much that can prepare you for that,” Barden said in an interview with the official Norwich website.

“One of the important things I’ve been told numerous times is that I caught this about as early as was possible, which is hugely important in terms of prognosis.

“Looking back on everything that has happened, I feel more at ease and relaxed.”

David Brooks file photo
Bournemouth’s Wales forward David Brooks was given the all clear after cancer treatment earlier this month (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Barden’s condition was made public just days after it was announced that senior Wales international David Brooks had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

The world of football rallied around the two players, including the entire Liverpool squad who sent a message of support by holding up their shirts at the club’s training centre.

Bournemouth forward Brooks, 24, announced he was cancer free earlier this month, although it is not known when he will return to action.

Bodin has named six players uncapped at U21 level in a 21-man squad for Wales’ final Euro qualifiers.

Luca Hoole, Tom Sparrow, James Connolly and Pat Jones have been called up for the first time with fifth-placed Wales out of qualifying contention.

Squad: D Barden (Norwich), L Webb (Shelbourne, on loan from Swansea), N Shepperd (Dundalk), L Hoole (Bristol Rovers), O Beck (Liverpool), F Stevens (Brentford), R Astley (Everton), Z Ashworth (West Brom), T Taylor (Burton), O Hammond (Nottingham Forest), E Thorpe (Luton), T Sparrow (Stoke), E King (Cardiff), E Turns (Brighton), J Connolly (Cardiff), S Pearson (Bristol City), J Adams (Dundalk), R Hughes (Everton), J Vale (Blackburn), L Jephcott (Plymouth), P Jones (Huddersfield).

