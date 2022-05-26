Carlos Corberan turns to Marcelo Bielsa in a bid to lift Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan turns to Marcelo Bielsa in a bid to lift Huddersfield

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 4.40pm Updated: May 26 2022, 5.16pm
Carlos Corberan (right) has turned to Marcelo Bielsa (left) in his quest to get Huddersfield promoted (PA)
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan says he has taken advice from Marcelo Bielsa before Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest.

Corberan spent two seasons as a member of Bielsa’s first-team coaching staff at Leeds before being appointed head coach at Huddersfield in July 2020.

Town head coach Corberan, who revealed Bielsa had watched his side’s semi-final win against Luton, said: “The best advice that he gave me is to have analysed the (Forest) team with me over the past few weeks.

“Sometimes as a coach you cannot give any particular advice. I was learning a lot after having two years with him, facing a similar situation.

“It’s not with words. I’ve learned a lot from Marcelo with his behaviours and it’s true in some moments we talk about the team, how we see things, the players, the levels. That’s all, but it’s a lot.

“Always, I feel his support from the beginning when I started to coach (at Huddersfield). The support is that someone wants the best for you, so he has given the best to me.”

Huddersfield stand one game away from an unlikely return to the Premier League having been relegated in 2019 following a remarkable turnaround under Corberan this season.

Marcelo Bielsa file photo
Carlos Corberan worked with Marcelo Bielsa, pictured, at Leeds (Gareth Copley/PA)

They finished third in the table, six points behind the automatic promotion places, and booked their place at Wembley after beating Luton 2-1 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals.

After narrowly avoiding the drop to League One since relegation from the top flight, the Terriers were tipped to struggle again this season.

Corberan said: “I didn’t think we were one of the favourites to go down. I believed a lot in our squad and it’s a different squad to last year.

“The number of players we’ve had since pre-season is completely the opposite of last year, and every player has experience and minutes in their legs even if it’s at a lower league.

“My expectation was only to be competitive in every football game. Sometimes we haven’t, sometimes we have.

Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion – Sky Bet Championship – John Smith’s Stadium
Matty Pearson is a fitness doubt for Huddersfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“It’s very hard to be perfect in every minute of every game, but even when the team hasn’t played at the level we want they’d have a very competitive mentality.”

Apart from defender Matty Pearson, who is not expected to recover in time from a knee injury, Corberan has a fully-fit squad to choose from and with that, several selection dilemmas.

Corberan added: “Right now I think the positive thing of the team is that every player is ready.

“I have to make some unfair decisions like always because I can only select 16 outfielders plus two keepers.

“It’s not going to be easy for me because some of the players who will not be involved are good enough that they could start the game, so it’s some hard conversations.”

