Leeds agree deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leeds agree deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 5.20pm
United States international Brenden Aaronson will complete a move from Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds on July 1 (Liam McBurney/PA)
United States international Brenden Aaronson will complete a move from Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds on July 1 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has agreed a five-year deal with Leeds, the Premier League club has announced.

The 21-year-old United States international, who worked under Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch during his time in charge at the Austrian club, will formally complete his move to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee on July 1.

A Leeds statement said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Brenden Aaronson, which will be completed on July 1st, 2022.

“The 21-year-old will join for an undisclosed fee on a five-year-contract, running until the summer of 2027.

“The transfer is subject to the necessary international clearance and a work permit.”

Aaronson made 41 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg last season as they won the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup for the second season in succession.

He has 18 senior international caps and scored five goals as the US qualified for this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

Aaronson began his career with MLS side Philadelphia Union and scored on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United in March 2019.

Capped by his country for the first time the following February, he was named in the MLS Best XI for the 2020 season, during which he played his part as Philadelphia won the Supporters’ Shield for the first time, and earned his move to Salzburg in January 2021.

The midfielder made 24 appearances as the club clinched a league and cup double in his first season in Europe, and his tally for the campaign which has just ended included 10 Champions League games in a run to the last 16.

Aaronson will be on international duty next month for fixtures against Morocco, Uruguay, Grenada and El Salvador before meeting up with his new club-mates in pre-season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier