Daniil Medvedev is falling for the City of Love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Daniil Medvedev is falling for the City of Love

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 5.36pm
Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his second=round match (jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his second=round match (jean-Francois Badias/AP)

It has been a slow burner but Daniil Medvedev’s love affair with Paris is finally beginning to blossom.

The Russian second seed is notorious for winding up crowds and had many a run-in with the Melbourne fans at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Medvedev has also had his angry moments at the US Open and here at Roland Garros.

But the 26-year-old, who lives in France and has been speaking French in his on-court post-match interviews, has become something of a crowd favourite, a de facto home player.

“I’m not talking about (the) Australian crowd, it was just this year,” Medvedev said after a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 second-round win over Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

“If not, usually I’m super happy to go to Australia and play there. Let’s see how it’s going to be next year.

“Maybe again, I know I did some mistakes also. It’s not like they just chose me and said ‘we’re going to be against him’.

“With (the) French crowd also it was up and down sometimes. I think the first three times I lost in Roland Garros it was against French guys, and it was tough. They were definitely not cheering for me.

“Playing against a French guy in Roland Garros is one of the toughest things in tennis.

“You know, first I didn’t like – not that I didn’t like playing in France – but I didn’t have good results. Now I manage to win in Bercy, in Marseille, (reached the) quarters in Roland Garros, so I love playing in France.

“Sometimes you need time to adapt.”

Medvedev will face another Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic, in the third round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier