Aston Villa agree deal to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 5.38pm
Diego Carlos is set to head to England to complete a reported £26million switch to Villa Park (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Diego Carlos is set to head to England to complete a reported £26million switch to Villa Park (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The 29-year-old Brazilian centre-back is now set to travel to England for a medical and iron out personal terms on a reported £26million transfer.

Carlos, who played 136 matches for Sevilla, helping them win the 2019-20 Europa League, had been in talks with Newcastle during the January window, but a deal could not be reached.

“Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee,” a Villa statement read.

“The player will travel to England in the next few hours to complete a medical and finalise personal terms.”

Carlos joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from French club Nantes and was part of the Brazil squad which won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“Sevilla FC would like to thank the player for his work during all these years in Seville and wishes him the best of luck in his new journey,” a statement from the LaLiga club read.

