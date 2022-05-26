Nicola Wilson moved to specialist spinal rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Wilson moved to specialist spinal rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 9.00pm
Nicola Wilson fell during the Badminton Horse Trials earlier this month (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nicola Wilson has been transferred from intensive care to a specialist spinal rehabilitation unit following a cross-country fall during the Badminton Horse Trials earlier this month.

The European individual eventing champion, 45, fell from her horse JL Dublin on May 7, and had been receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being transferred to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough, home to one of the leading spinal centres in the country, on Wednesday.

A statement from British Equestrian said: “Although it was a long and tiring journey, Nicola is comfortable, in good spirits and is pleased to be closer to home.

“At this early stage Nicola’s recovery is progressing well, with sensation and movement returning to her lower and upper limbs.

“There will be a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead but with the support from experts, family and friends combined with her positive attitude she is in the best place to optimise her recovery.

“Nicola, husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff who looked after her so well at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.”

Wilson, who is from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, won European individual and team gold aboard JL Dublin in Switzerland last year.

She was also a member of Great Britain’s silver medal-winning team at the London 2012 Olympics.

