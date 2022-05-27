Andriy Yarmolenko among those leaving West Ham as contract expires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andriy Yarmolenko among those leaving West Ham as contract expires

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.10am
Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko will leave West Ham when his contract expires next month. (John Walton/PA)
West Ham have confirmed Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko will follow Mark Noble out of the London Stadium when his contract expires next month.

The 32-year-old forward never managed to hold down a place in David Moyes’ side and will now be looking for a new club from June 30.

Yarmolenko joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and went on to score 13 goals in 86 appearances for the club.

His most lasting contribution was also a highly emotional one as he scored an extra-time winner against Sevilla to send West Ham into the Europa League quarter-final having returned from a
period of time off following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Noble had already announced this season, his 18th at West Ham, would be his last as he plans to retire and the former skipper’s release was officially confirmed when the club published their retained list.

Full-back Ryan Fredericks will also leave when his deal runs out, as will experienced goalkeeper David Martin – the 36-year-old not having featured for the first-team since January 2020.

