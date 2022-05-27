Nigel Clough not dwelling on his old Wembley days as Mansfield eye promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Clough not dwelling on his old Wembley days as Mansfield eye promotion

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.54am
Nigel Clough will not share his Wembley memories with his Mansfield team (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nigel Clough will not share his Wembley memories with his Mansfield team (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough does not want to bore his players with stories of his previous Wembley exploits ahead of Saturday’s League Two play-off final.

Clough’s side take on Port Vale at the national stadium for a chance to earn a spot in the third tier for the first time in almost 20 years.

While visiting Wembley might be a first for most of his squad, it will not be a new experience for Clough, who played at the old stadium several times and has also managed at the new one with Sheffield United.

The 56-year-old knows all about taking the glory there as he scored two goals in the 1989 League Cup final as Nottingham Forest beat Luton and also played the following year as Forest won it again with a 1-0 win over Oldham.

But he will not share those tales ahead of this game.

“It was 1989 so it was a few years ago,” he said.

“They’re not interested in that. They weren’t even born. We have got a lot of players over 30 but even still. We won’t bore them with old stories like that.”

The players may be grateful not to hear the story of what happened to the Forest side after the 1990 success over Oldham.

Despite winning 1-0, boss Brian Clough was not happy with his team’s performance so got them in the day after to do some running.

But Clough junior will spare his side the same treatment.

He added: “I remember being much more nervous for the second one against Oldham.

“I felt the weight of expectation more for that one than the first one.

“We didn’t play very well that day but we won 1-0 and the manager was disappointed in our performance so he made us go running the next day. Because the performance wasn’t good enough.

“It’s a little bit different being the last day of the season, I don’t think we can get them in on Sunday, much as we may like to.”

One thing that Clough will tell his players, though, is to take the opportunity to make some memories.

“This is a big chance for the players, family and friends,” he said.

“Yes, we do it for ourselves and the team and everything like that.

“But players will be very aware of their loved ones being there and it is an opportunity to create memories for them.

“Mansfield don’t go to Wembley very often and haven’t been in League One too often. We have 90 minutes to try to get us there.

“It will be a good day, but only if we get a result. We are not going there for anything else.”

