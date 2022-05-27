Stuart Lancaster plays down talk of England return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Lancaster plays down talk of England return

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 12.28pm
Stuart Lancaster has distanced himself from becoming Eddie Jones' successor (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Lancaster has distanced himself from becoming Eddie Jones’ successor (David Davies/PA)

Stuart Lancaster has distanced himself from an England return after stating he could emulate the loyalty of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp by spending a decade at Leinster.

England head coach Eddie Jones is due to step down after the 2023 World Cup and, with the Rugby Football Union seeking a home grown replacement, Lancaster is a leading candidate to succeed him.

The Cumbrian spent four years in the role only to depart after a crushing group exit from the 2015 global showpiece, but he has since rebuilt his career as senior coach at Leinster where he has helped boss Leo Cullen mastermind five trophies.

Stuart Lancaster has rebuilt his coaching career with a highly-successful spell at Leinster (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Lancaster has rebuilt his coaching career with a highly-successful spell at Leinster (David Davies/PA)

Saturday’s collision with La Rochelle in the final of the Heineken Champions Cup could produce a sixth piece of silverware in as many years having arrived in Dublin in 2016.

And despite his contract expiring in June next year, Lancaster has indicated he is likely to remain with Leinster.

“I honestly don’t know what the thought process of the union would be,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I read in the press that they would prefer an English candidate and I went on record and said that’s the right way to go.

“Club coaching, for me, takes some beating. That’s the priority for me at the moment. It (Leinster contract) could easily be renewed.

Eddie Jones steps down after next year's World Cup in France and the Rugby Football Union would like to appoint an English successor (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones steps down after next year’s World Cup in France and the Rugby Football Union would like to appoint an English successor (Adam Davy/PA)

“Obviously you’ve got regrets that you didn’t get to finish the project that you were involved in. But can I turn back the clock and change that? No I can’t. I’m very much forward looking.”

In reference to Klopp last month signing a new two-year deal that will tie him to Anfield until 2026, Lancaster said: “If Jurgen Klopp can stay at Liverpool for 10 or 11 years, then perhaps I can stay at Leinster for 10 or 11 years.”

England’s disappointing performance at the 2015 World Cup meant the end for Lancaster’s employment by the RFU, a 28-25 defeat by Wales the hammer blow of a dismal group campaign.

But the 52-year-old insists he reflects on his red rose reign “with a lot of pride”.

“We set our stall out to develop a young group of players who would develop experience from 2012 to 2019 and beyond,” Lancaster said.

“The foundations that we put in place for Eddie Jones to move on to have benefited England. I also made some great friends at the union and had some amazing experiences.

“The World Cup, the one game didn’t really play out and that changed everything for me. And here I am six years later, still in Ireland. I still look back with great fondness at the people, the players and the experiences.”

Leinster are aiming to equal Toulouse’s record of five European titles when they clash with La Rochelle in Marseille having toppled the reigning champions in the semi-final stage.

Their starting line-up contains 13 Ireland internationals and is led by Johnny Sexton with the in-form Jamison Gibson-Park present at scrum-half.

“It’s going to be an amazing game. The two best teams have earned the right to get there. It’s going to be tough and we’ll need to be at our best for sure, but if we get our bit right we’re hard to stop,” Lancaster said.

