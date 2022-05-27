Charles Leclerc tops first practice for Ferrari at home grand prix in Monaco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles Leclerc tops first practice for Ferrari at home grand prix in Monaco

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 2.30pm
Charles Leclerc finished fastest for Ferrari (Daniel Cole/AP)
Charles Leclerc finished fastest for Ferrari (Daniel Cole/AP)

Home favourite Charles Leclerc finished fastest in opening practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Leclerc, born and raised on the famous streets of Monte Carlo, edged out Red Bull driver Sergio Perez with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car.

World champion Max Verstappen took fourth and Lewis Hamilton could manage only 10th in his Mercedes.

Leclerc, who lost the championship lead to Verstappen after he retired from last Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix with engine gremlins, has never won his home race.

But the Monegasque was fastest out of the traps at a sun-cooked Monte Carlo, beating Perez by 0.039 seconds.

Hamilton delivered his best race of the campaign in Barcelona, driving from last but one – following an opening-lap collision with Kevin Magnussen – to fifth.

However, the seven-time world champion struggled in the first running of the weekend here.

Lewis Hamilton finished one second off the pace in first practice
Lewis Hamilton finished one second off the pace in first practice (Daniel Cole/AP)

Hamilton complained on multiple occasions about the porpoising in his Mercedes.

First, the 37-year-old said: “It is so bouncy out here, mate. I am f****** losing my mind.” He later added: “I need elbow pads in this cockpit because it is bouncing so much.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes team felt they had resolved the majority of the porpoising issues which have so far plagued their season.

So Hamilton’s frustrations will be a cause for concern as Mercedes bid to get their campaign back on track.

Leclerc is bidding to win his home race for the first time
Leclerc is bidding to win his home race for the first time (Daniel Cole/AP)

George Russell fared better than Hamilton in the other Silver Arrows and the younger Briton finished two places ahead of his team-mate, albeit six tenths back. Hamilton was almost a second off the pace.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris, who is battling tonsillitis, finished an encouraging fifth for McLaren, half-a-second down, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly sixth and Norris’ team-mate Daniel Ricciardo seventh.

The concluding action of the day gets under way at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

