This season has had its ups and downs – James Tavernier in reflective mood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

This season has had its ups and downs – James Tavernier in reflective mood

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 3.26pm
Rangers captain James Tavernier, centre, is looking forward to next season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers captain James Tavernier, centre, is looking forward to next season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers captain James Tavernier looked forward to 2022/23 as he reflected on a season of ups and downs.

The Light Blues lost their cinch Premiership title to Old Firm rivals Celtic after taking a decade to win it back.

However, Tavernier was the top scorer in the Europa League where he helped Rangers reach the final only to be beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

The full-back also helped the Light Blues win the Scottish Cup for the first time in 13 years with a 2-0 extra-time win over Hearts at Hampden Park last weekend.

Tavernier’s post on his official Twitter account included photographs of former boss Walter Smith and kitman Jimmy Bell who died during the season, a snap of him walking disconsolately past the Europa League trophy and another joyously celebrating the Scottish Cup final win.

He said: “This season has had its ups and downs with a lot of emotions.

“I couldn’t be more prouder of the players, the staff, the club and the fans who have gave us unbelievable support all year.

“Memories along the way we’ll never forget. Enjoy your break.. Can’t wait for next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier