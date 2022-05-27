Jordan James ‘very much part of Wales future’ despite turning out for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan James ‘very much part of Wales future’ despite turning out for England

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 3.38pm
Birmingham City’s Jordan James during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday January 25, 2022.
Birmingham City's Jordan James during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday January 25, 2022.

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin is confident Birmingham midfielder Jordan James will rejoin the Dragons after representing England.

Hereford-born James, who made 20 first-team appearances for Blues this season, began in the Wales ranks at the age of 14 and has been capped for them from U15 to U18 level.

But 17-year-old James, who has a Welsh father, made brief appearances for England U20s against Poland and Germany in March.

Wales U18 v England U18 – International Friendly – Spytty Park
Jordan James, left, in action for Wales U18s last year, has represented the Dragons since he was 14 (Simon Galloway/PA)

“He took up an opportunity that was presented to him,” said Bodin.

“We were a bit disappointed, but he went with our best wishes to enjoy the experience and hasn’t played a qualifying game for anybody yet.

“Rob Page (Wales manager) has met him, I’ve spoken to him, and he’s very much part of our future.

“He’s not in this squad because he has a family holiday that was booked a long time ago, but I’m looking forward to seeing him back in a Welsh shirt again.”

Bodin’s side complete their Euro 2023 qualification programme next month with home games against Holland and Gibraltar.

Wolves forward Chem Campbell made his Premier League debut at Newcastle last month but is on the standby list again .

Bodin said: “I asked Chem would he like to join the last camp from standby due to an injury to another player and he declined the opportunity.

“He said he wanted to stay and train with Wolves and be around their first team.

“It worked out for him and he actually got first-team minutes a few weeks later, but the fact he turned us down really disappointed me.

“We’ve had this before with players who are close to their first team.

“But playing for Wales is a privilege and an honour, he’s got to be mentally right and want to play for us.”

