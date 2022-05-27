Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara trains ahead of Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara trains ahead of Champions League final

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 6.35pm Updated: May 27 2022, 6.37pm
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has recovered from an Achilles injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara trained with the team at the Stade de France in Paris to improve his chances of starting the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Spain international was forced off in Sunday’s victory over Wolves with an Achilles problem but returned to work with the squad on Thursday and was present for the light open session in the stadium.

Midfielder Fabinho has also recovered from the hamstring injury which saw him miss the last three matches of the domestic season and is expected to start but departing striker Divock Origi will not feature because of a muscle injury.

Real are injury free after defenders David Alaba and Marcelo shook off knocks to travel to Paris.

Forward Gareth Bale – also in his final game for the club – is likely to be included on the bench after missing the last six weeks of the season.

Isco, who is also leaving, and Eden Hazard will also be among the substitutes.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Firmino, Minamino.

Real Madrid provisional squad: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Kross, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius, Lunin, Fuidas, Alaba, Vallejo, Marcelo, Asensio, Vazquez, Ceballos, Camavinga, Jovic, Bale, Hazard, Rodrygo, Mariano.

