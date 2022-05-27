Cameron Norrie squanders 16 break points in French Open loss to Karen Khachanov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie squanders 16 break points in French Open loss to Karen Khachanov

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.18pm Updated: May 27 2022, 11.19pm
Cameron Norrie (pictured) was beaten by Russia's Karen Khachanov (Michel Euler/AP)
Cameron Norrie (pictured) was beaten by Russia’s Karen Khachanov (Michel Euler/AP)

Cameron Norrie squandered 16 break points as his bid to reach the second week of a grand slam for the first time bit the dust on the clay of Roland Garros.

The British singles contingent will all be home before the postcards after Norrie, the only man or woman to reach the third round at the French Open, was beaten 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

The 10th seed will look back on the host of early chances he had, to draw blood against an opponent he was well-matched against – in the first set alone he forced eight break points but could not convert one of them.

By the time he was 4-2 down in the second, Norrie had wasted 11 opportunities to break while Khachanov had converted all three of his.

At the 12th time of asking, Norrie did make a breakthrough, a well-worked point finished with a volley at the net to bring the set back on serve.

Then a set point for Norrie on the Khachanov serve came and went and instead, it was the 21st seed’s power which forced the errors from Norrie to send him surging into a two-set lead.

It was the same story at the start of the third; Norrie created two break points, missed both and was immediately broken again.

Cameron Norrie plays a shot
Cameron Norrie will look back on the host of early chances he had (Michel Euler/AP)

Yet Khachanov allowed the 10th seed back into the set twice and Norrie finished the job with a break to take it into a fourth.

But the effort seemed to have taken its toll on Norrie and Khachanov started the set – by now being played under the Paris floodlights – like a metro train as he roared 5-1 ahead.

Norrie battled to the end, saving three match points before breaking for 3-5, but he succumbed to a powerful service game with an ace down the middle ultimately sending him packing.

A disappointed Norrie said: “I think Karen was better than me and played the bigger points better. I had a lot of break points and he made it difficult for me. I thought he played great.

“I wanted to make the second week for first time and today I didn’t play my best.

“Karen played better, he deserved the win and I’m very disappointed but I tried as hard as I could and had a good attitude, gave myself a chance.

“I need to keep doing what I’m doing and learn from these matches.”

