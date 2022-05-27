From bucket collection to play-off glory – Port Vale’s James Gibbons aiming high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From bucket collection to play-off glory – Port Vale’s James Gibbons aiming high

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 10.32pm
James Gibbons raised money for Port Vale’s academy (Isaac Parkin/PA)
James Gibbons used to carry a bucket around to raise money for Port Vale – now he is dreaming of lifting a trophy.

The defender helped with the collections to keep the club’s academy going during dark days at Vale Park.

Vale face Mansfield in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley on Saturday in their biggest game for years.

Port Vale v Swindon Town – Sky Bet League Two – Play Off – Semi Final – Second Leg – Vale Park
James Gibbons scored in the shoot-out semi-final over Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)

It is a world away from a teenage Gibbons, who lived just minutes away from Vale Park, walking round the stadium hoping fans would help keep his dreams alive.

“When I was in the academy at the age of 13, we had to go bucket collecting around the ground,” said Gibbons, who has made 137 appearances for the club.

“We wanted money from fans to keep the academy afloat and you were standing there in your tracksuit to try and raise as much money as you can.

“That was one of the real low points of the club – it wasn’t what you want to be doing.

“That was probably the worst point the club has been at in its history. I hope none of the lads have to experience that just to keep the dream alive.

“If it had gone it would have been dream over for me, without any money we wouldn’t have had an academy. Never mind Wembley, I’d have been playing Sunday league with my mates.

“Young lads want to be playing football and watching the first team, not walking around with buckets.

“Under the previous owners, the club was an intense place to be around and negative.

“Now it’s an attractive club to come to, it’s been tidied up from top to bottom and all the credit should go to Carol and Kevin (Shanahan, owners) for what they have done.

Port Vale v Swindon Town – Sky Bet League Two – Play Off – Semi Final – Second Leg – Vale Park
Port Vale fans celebrate reaching Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“They have flipped the club on its head and got it going in the right direction.

“This is the highest point since I have been here and hopefully it can kick on even further from here.”

Vale finished fifth in Sky Bet League Two having seen manager Darrell Clarke take a bereavement absence in February.

Assistant Andy Crosby took interim charge to help them in their promotion drive, with Clarke starting a phased return in March before returning for the final game of the season and the play-offs.

Crosby said: “It was a tragic event in Darrell’s life.

“The effect on the football club meant that we had to try and galvanise everyone together again.

“It hit the group really hard. The first 10 days were really tough for everyone, knowing that the manager was suffering like he was.

Port Vale v Liverpool U21 – Papa John’s Trophy – Northern Group D – Vale Park
Andy Crosby, right, stepped in while Darrell Clarke was on leave (Nick Potts/PA)

“I remember addressing the group for the first time and informing them of what had happened and we said that when the gaffer does come through the door we want to be in a better place for a variety of reasons but certainly in the league table.

“We’ve managed to do that, we managed to give to give Darrell time, which he obviously needed, and he could see that the football club was functioning, the team were functioning.

“But it’s great to have him back now and he’s obviously a really popular guy around the football club and we’re delighted he’s back.”

