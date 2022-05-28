Djokovic and Nadal on track but British bid ends – Day six at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Djokovic and Nadal on track but British bid ends – Day six at the French Open

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 4.31am
Cameron Norrie crashed out in the third round (Michel Euler/AP)
Cameron Norrie’s bid to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time was halted by Russian Karen Khachanov.

Norrie somehow squandered 16 break points as he slipped to a 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 defeat at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both won in straight sets to remain on course for a blockbuster quarter-final showdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Sloane Stephens on the stretch in her win over Diane Parry (Thibault Camus/AP)

Shot of the day

Diego Schwartzman finished off Grigor Dimitrov in style.

Match of the day

Norrie was made to wait for his match as Jil Teichmann and Victoria Azarenka slugged it out for more than three hours on Court Simonne-Mathieu. Teichmann eventually won it in a first-to-10 deciding tie-break.

Shock of the day

Emma Raducanu’s conqueror Aliaksandra Sasnovich was at it again, accounting for the 21st seed and three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber.

Quote of the day

Face in the crowd

Zinedine Zidane (Christophe Ena/AP)

Zinedine Zidane took in Nadal’s win over Botic Van De Zandschulp. Fellow football folk Arsene Wenger, Clarence Seedorf and Marcel Desailly were also in attendance with the tennis providing a tasty aperitif ahead of the main course in Paris, Saturday’s Champions League final.

Fallen seeds

Women: Belinda Bencic (14), Angelique Kerber (21).
Men: Cameron Norrie (10), Grigor Dimitrov (18), John Isner (23), Botic Van De Zandschulp (26), Sebastian Korda (27).

Brit watch

As well as Norrie there was disappointment for Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares in the men’s doubles, while Samantha Murray Sharan and Heather Watson lost out in the women’s. But Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic and American Nicholas Monroe 6-3 7-6 (5).

Up next

France Tennis French Open
Poland’s Iga Swiatek is on a 30-match winning streak (Michel Euler/AP)

World number one and hot title favourite Iga Swiatek kicks us off on Court Philippe Chatrier against Montenegro’s Danke Kovinic. Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev is second up on Lenglen, taking on Kecmanovic, followed by fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas against Swede Mikael Ymer.

