On This Day in 2011: Barcelona win Champions League at Wembley

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 6.02am
Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-1 to win the Champions League back in May 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)
Barcelona won the Champions League for a fourth time with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Wembley on this day in 2011.

Goals from Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa helped coach Pep Guardiola to his second European title in three years in a game which was largely remembered for an unstoppable Messi performance.

It was also the second time that Barca had beaten United in the final after a 2-0 win in Rome two years before.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium
It was twice in three years Barcelona beat Manchester United in the final of the Champions League (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Barcelona had breached the United defence on several occasions during the first half but went into the break surprisingly on level terms after Pedro’s 27th-minute opener was cancelled out by a Wayne Rooney side-footed equaliser just seven minutes later.

The Spanish side’s dominance started to show and their quality could not be stopped for much longer after Messi’s dazzling performance was rewarded with a goal in the 54th minute.

Villa netted Barca’s third 21 minutes from time to rubber stamp the victory and ensure the trophy went back on the plane to Spain.

After the game, Guardiola dubbed Messi as “probably the best ever” following his scintillating performance while United boss Sir Alex Ferguson admitted: “In my time as manager, it’s the best team I’ve faced.”

