Brendon McCullum’s England Test revamp could include top T20 talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brendon McCullum’s England Test revamp could include top T20 talent

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 6.01pm
Brendon McCullum is aiming to improve England’s Test record (Victoria Jones/PA)
Brendon McCullum is aiming to improve England’s Test record (Victoria Jones/PA)

New England coach Brendon McCullum has reopened the door to Test cricket for Indian Premier League star Jos Buttler and is also eager to see if the likes of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid want to be part of his red-ball revamp.

Buttler was dropped after a disappointing Ashes series, with Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow on duty for next week’s first Test against New Zealand, but has been in electric form with Rajasthan Royals at the IPL.

He has powered the franchise into Sunday’s final on the back of four centuries in 16 games and averages 58.85 at a fearsome strike-rate of 151.47.

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Fourth Test – Day Three – Sydney Cricket Ground
Jos Buttler is in good T20 form (PA)

While that could be seen as evidence that the 31-year-old is at his best when focusing on his white-ball game, McCullum feels there could be more mileage in what has been a largely unfulfilled Test career.

Buttler has just two centuries in exactly 100 Test innings but McCullum, who saw him at close quarters as head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, is ready to try again.

He said: “Jos is one of those players you look at instantly and think how could he be so dominant in one form of the game and not quite have found his feet, other than a few fleeting performances, in Test cricket?

“There’s certainly guys you look at and think there’s a lot of talent that could improve the side given the right opportunity. There’s no reason why, if you’re good at T20, you can’t bring those skills into Test cricket and you look at some of the guys who have dominated the IPL in the last two months. It’s just a matter of trying to identify how they’re going to do that.”

Spin duo Moeen and Rashid are also names on McCullum’s mind, although the former is officially retired from Test cricket and the latter operates as a white-ball specialist with Yorkshire.

More realistic, perhaps, is a chance for Livingstone. He has already become a fixture in Eoin Morgan’s limited-overs team and struck the fastest ever T20 century by an England player last summer, taking just 42 balls against Pakistan.

England and Pakistan Nets Session – Thursday July 15 – Trent Bridge
Adil Rashid is on Brendon McCullum’s radar (PA)

He plays the kind of aggressive, swaggering cricket both McCullum and Stokes are naturally attracted to but has played just a handful of first-class matches since becoming a hit on the franchise circuit.

“Again, a conversation needs to be had about what his appetite for Test cricket is. If he is keen on playing, then how does he see himself getting into the side?” he added.

“Just because you’re a good cricketer, it doesn’t mean you automatically get selected. You’ve still got to earn the right to be able to do so. I don’t have any pre-conceived thoughts about whether he’s good enough or not good enough. I just look at him and think he’s a very good cricketer, and think it’s worth having a conversation.

Birmingham Phoenix Men v Southern Brave Men – The Hundred – Men’s Final – Lord’s
Liam Livingstone is a big hitter (Steven Paston/PA)

“Obviously you’ve got the likes of Livingstone, Mooen, Rashid. All these guys have played International cricket before, been successful in the other forms of the game and you’d think they’d be able to transition across.

“I look at them and think there’ll be a time where they may get an opportunity if they’re invested enough. There’s probably been a bit of hurt at times for those guys too, because they’ve been in the team at times and then out of the team at others and there hasn’t been that persistence for them.”

England’s packed fixture list could present its own issues around availability, with the schedule making it increasingly hard for multi-format players. It is part of the reason the ECB split the head coach’s job, with Matthew Mott taking over one-day cricket.

Brendon McCullum Press Conference – Lord’s
England coach Brendon McCullum has some decisions to make (Vicrtoria Jones/PA)

For McCullum, the challenge is making his team the preferred destination.

“I’m sure we’ll fight a couple of times over some players but it’s a good thing if we are having to do that,” he said of his friend Mott.

“If we’re playing an attractive brand of cricket, we’re successful and people are getting right behind what we’re doing, then that might pique a bit of the interest of some of those guys. We’ll build it first, then we’ll see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier