Kye White finishes third at BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow By Press Association May 28 2022, 6.51pm Kye Whyte raced to third place in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA) Kye White was happy to claim third place at the BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow. The Olympic silver medallist took a break from training after Tokyo and competed in ITV show Dancing on Ice earlier this year. White said of the result: "I'm happy with it. "The crowd pump you up, they give you energy. Hopefully I'll do something good for them tomorrow."🗣️ @kyewhyte reacts to his second #BMXWorldCup medal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/YcwZUyj9CL— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) May 28, 2022 "I've had a long rest after the Olympics, probably about two months of training and we're into this race so the podium is good. "I did want to win in front of a home crowd but we've still got tomorrow." Olympic champion Bethany Shriever was in strong form through the rounds but was unable to make up for a poor start in the final and finished eighth.