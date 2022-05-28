Late Challenge Cup triumph not sinking in for victorious Wigan coach Matt Peet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Challenge Cup triumph not sinking in for victorious Wigan coach Matt Peet

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 7.01pm
Matt Peet has delivered a trophy in his first season in charge at Wigan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt Peet has delivered a trophy in his first season in charge at Wigan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wigan head coach Matt Peet admitted his side’s Challenge Cup triumph “hasn’t sunk in” after winger Liam Marshall’s late try helped clinch a 16-14 win against Huddersfield.

The victory secured a record-extending 20th Challenge Cup crown for Wigan and a major trophy in Peet’s first season at the helm.

The Giants had looked on course to end their 69-year wait for a win in the competition when they led 14-12 until the 76th minute, only for Marshall to touch down and snatch glory for Wigan.

“I know it’s good, I know it’s positive, but it certainly hasn’t sunk in,” Peet said.

“I’m looking forward to it sinking in and I’m looking forward to the town and the families, the players and staff celebrating and enjoying the moment, because they’ve worked very, very hard. As far as support I’m proud.”

Peet paid tribute to the Giants and their head coach Ian Watson for their efforts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of 51,628 fans.

“(It was) exceptionally tough,” the Warriors boss added.

“You can see what they’re building. Ian’s teams are so resilient, so well-structured with the ball, that you know that you have to be 100 per cent aware defensively to defend the plays that they have.

Liam Marshall hugs Matt Peet
Liam Marshall, pictured hugging Matt Peet, scored the winning try (Mike Egerton/PA)

“They executed for most of the game the perfect game plan, but I think where they were particularly impressive was some of the scramble efforts.”

Giants head coach Watson, whose Salford side lost by a point to Leeds in the 2020 final, believes Huddersfield were the better side for most of the 80 minutes.

“Massively tough, the boys put in an enormous shift. I thought we were outstanding as a group,” he said.

“I think we were the best team for large parts of the game and we’ve just not got what we deserve probably today, but it’s worse than the other time being here for sure because they deserved that today.

“I do (think Huddersfield were the better team), and that’s what hurts.

“Because they’ve put that effort in and it’s just come down to one little moment in the game where they’ve caught us and generally that’s what the big games are.”

