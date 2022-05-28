Matthew Hudson-Smith takes third place in Eugene to set new British record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matthew Hudson-Smith takes third place in Eugene to set new British record

By Press Association
May 28 2022, 11.51pm
Matthew Hudson-Smith broke the 25-year-old British record in the 400m (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matthew Hudson-Smith broke the 25-year-old British record in the 400m (Martin Rickett/PA)

Matthew Hudson-Smith set a new British record when finishing third in the men’s 400 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

Hudson-Smith, 27, from Wolverhampton, broke Iwan Thomas’ previous mark, which had stood for 25 years, by one 100th of a second as he clocked 44.35 seconds.

He finished behind American winner Michael Norman, who ran the world’s quickest time this year and set a new meeting record of 43.60 seconds, and Grenada’s Kirani James, who set a season’s personal best in 44.02.

Hudson-Smith said: “I just got out. I’d got a plan, to attack and take it like a semi-final of the World Championships and see what’s to work on for the championships.

“It’s still a lot to do, but I’m really happy with a personal-best national record, so I can’t complain.”

The European champion, who eclipsed his previous best of 44.48, added: “Honestly, a lot has changed. Mental. My mental state. A load of work in the gym.

“I’ve worked on the mechanics and diet, everything. We’ve changed the whole lifestyle, flipped it around and it’s paying dividends.”

Thomas set his previous British record of 44.36 in Birmingham in 1997.

Keely Hodgkinson followed up her recent win in Birmingham with another victory in the 800 metres ahead of American pair Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers.

Hodgkinson, silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, set the world’s quickest time this year of 1:57.72. Jemma Reekie finished eighth in a season’s best 2:00.53.

Dina Asher-Smith ran under 11 seconds in the 100m, but finished well behind Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Herah-Thompson in fourth place.

Asher-Smith, who won in Birmingham last week, clocked a season’s best 10.98 behind Herah-Thompson (10.79), American Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (both 10.92).

Laura Muir finished in a disappointing 11th place in the women’s 1500m in a time of 4:04.45, behind Kenyan winner and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier