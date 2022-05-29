Carlo Ancelotti points to Real Madrid history after record Champions League win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlo Ancelotti points to Real Madrid history after record Champions League win

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 1.25am Updated: May 29 2022, 6.49am
Carlo Ancelotti claimed Real Madrid’s long European history makes it easier to win the Champions League after becoming the first coach to win the competition four times (Adam Davy/PA)
Carlo Ancelotti claimed Real Madrid's long European history makes it easier to win the Champions League after becoming the first coach to win the competition four times (Adam Davy/PA)

Carlo Ancelotti claimed Real Madrid’s long European history makes it easier to win the Champions League after becoming the first coach to win the competition four times.

A year on from leaving Everton and making a shock return to the Bernabeu, the well-travelled Italian added the club’s 14th European crown to this season’s LaLiga title.

Ancelotti won the European Cup twice as a player with AC Milan, who he then led to the Champions League twice as manager before winning another during his first spell in Madrid.

Vinicius Junior secured a record-breaking fourth as coach as Real won Saturday’s final against Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France.

“This title was the most difficult I’ve ever won,” Ancelotti said. “The side were pushed on to fight by the fact nobody believed we could win it.

“We created a good atmosphere. I think we’ve deserved to win this competition. We’ve suffered, but we have never given up. We got through today’s game well.

“The key was to not give their front three any space in behind. We won, deservedly, against a great side who haven’t lost many games this season.

Real Madrid’s Nacho with a matador cape after winning the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.
It has been a campaign to cherish for all connected to Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s easier to win the Champions League with Madrid than with another side! There’s many reasons for that. The fans are special, this club is special. I’m so happy. I’m happier than ever.

“I’ve come back to Madrid, we’ve had a spectacular season.”

It has been a campaign to cherish for all connected to Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois the star of the final thanks to pulling out the performance of his life.

“I said to Thibaut before the game – I’ve got you to the final, now it’s time for you to win it,” Ancelotti added. “And that’s what he did.”

