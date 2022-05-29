Swiatek marches on but Jeanjean’s dream run ends – day seven at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swiatek marches on but Jeanjean’s dream run ends – day seven at the French Open

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 4.31am
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her match against Danka Kovinic (Michel Euler/AP)
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her match against Danka Kovinic (Michel Euler/AP)

Unstoppable top seed Iga Swiatek marched into the last 16 at Roland Garros with her 31st straight win.

But the fairytale run of Leolia Jeanjean, the French wildcard ranked 227 in the world, was ended by Irina-Camelia Begu while third seed Paula Badosa and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out.

Swiatek is therefore the only top-10 player left in the women’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Wildcard Jeanjean felt the strain against Begu (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

France Tennis French Open
Andrey Rublev found Cristian Garin a tricky customer (Thibault Camus/AP)

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev had to win a marathon fourth-set tie-break 13-11 to see off Chile’s Christian Garin out on Court 14.

Shocks of the day

Badosa, of Spain, retired injured at 6-3 2-1 down against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova, and Belarusian Sabalenka imploded against Italian Camila Giorgi, taking the first set before losing 4-6 6-1 6-0. Top seed Swiatek is now the only player in the top 10 still in the women’s draw.

Quote of the day

Brit watch

With Britain’s involvement in the singles now over, attention turns to the doubles where top seeds Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to the last eight with a 7-5 6-4 win over Maxime Cressy and Feliciano Lopez.

Fallen seeds

Women: Paula Badosa (3), Aryna Sabalenka (7), Elena Rybakina (16), Tamara Zidansek (24).

Men: Miomir Kecmanovic (28), Lorenzo Sonego (32).

Up next

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Eight – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Rafael Nadal faces uncle Toni’s player (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rafael Nadal faces the intriguing prospect of a match against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is coached by his uncle Toni Nadal. At around the same time Novak Djokovic takes on Diego Schwartzman. Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez are also in action as they bid for places in the quarter-final.

