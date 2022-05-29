Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultant role at Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultant role at Manchester United

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 3.17pm
Ralf Rangnick led Manchester United to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralf Rangnick led Manchester United to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have announced Ralf Rangnick will not take up a consultant role with the club following his appointment last month as Austria manager.

The German took charge of United on an interim basis for the last six months of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last November and oversaw a sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Rangnick was expected to remain at Old Trafford for the next two years in a consultancy position but he was recently appointed the new Austria boss and it seems holding the dual roles is an unviable option.

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months,” a statement on United’s website read.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

Erik Ten Hag has been tasked with reviving United’s fortunes after they missed out on Champions League football next season.

A haul of 58 points was their lowest in the Premier League era.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier