Eduard Sobol ready to ‘bring joy’ to war-torn Ukraine with win over Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eduard Sobol ready to ‘bring joy’ to war-torn Ukraine with win over Scotland

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 6.01pm
Eduard Sobol, right, will feature for Ukraine against Scotland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eduard Sobol, right, will feature for Ukraine against Scotland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eduard Sobol admits Ukraine will be motivated by their country’s struggle against Russia in Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Scotland.

Ukraine was invaded in February and worry and fear for family and friends back home dominates the thoughts of the squad which will travel to Hampden Park looking for the win which would take them into the play-off final against Wales in Cardiff.

Defender Sobol, 27, won the Belgium title with Club Brugge before arriving at Ukraine’s training camp in Slovenia after a delay due to a visa issue.

Speaking on Ukraine’s official website, he said: “I am very happy to have joined the national team.

“We celebrated the Brugge championship well, the celebration in the team took place after the penultimate round, and finally celebrated with the fans.

“I am ready to get involved in the affairs of the national team at once, club football is over so all thoughts are about the national team.

“As for the Scottish national team, I will say that it is a good opponent. I expect a difficult game but we can beat the Scots.

“The guys have been preparing for the match for a long time, so we are in a good mood and in good shape.

“In addition, we are very motivated by the struggle of our soldiers for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.

“I want to bring joy to people with this and subsequent victories. We will do everything in our power to give pleasant emotions to people in Ukraine.”

Slavia Prague defender Taras Kacarab said: “Slovenia is currently experiencing such fresh, real Scottish weather, and it is good to train, because the previous days were quite hot.

“It was quite difficult, but today the weather is helping to prepare for the match with Scotland.

“Today’s exercises lifted our spirits – it was a kind of fun warm-up.

“Scottish, English, Irish football, of course, has its strengths – its dedication, athleticism and strength – so we analyse their matches and prepare for the manner of play of almost every player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier