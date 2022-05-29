Steve Cooper in profile: World Cup winner ends Forest’s Premier League exile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper in profile: World Cup winner ends Forest’s Premier League exile

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 6.37pm
Steve Cooper has ended Forest’s top-flight exile (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper has ended Forest’s top-flight exile (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Cooper has become the manager to finally lead Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the City Ground boss and his career so far.

What is his background?

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Semi Final – Second Leg – City Ground
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has won promotion (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cooper never had a top playing career, turning out for The New Saints, Rhyl, Bangor City and Porthmadog in Wales having failed to play for his first club Wrexham.

He went into coaching and earned his UEFA Pro Licence at just 27. Cooper spent time as Liverpool’s academy manager, overseeing Raheem Sterling and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s development.

He moved to the FA and took charge of England Under-16s and Under-17s.

What did he achieve with England?

England Under 17’s Arrival – Heathrow Airport
Cooper won the Under-17 World Cup with England (Steve Paston/PA)

It was with England Under-17s where Cooper had his greatest success. In October 2017 he won the Under-17 World Cup when his young side beat Spain 5-2 in the final.

The team included Phil Foden, Marc Guehi and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Jadon Sancho, Emile Smith Rowe and Conor Gallagher were on the bench.

Earlier that year the Under-17s had lost the European Championship final to Spain.

How has he fared in club football?

Forest is just Cooper’s second league club job having previously spent two years at Swansea.

It is his third play-off campaign, though, having taken the Swans to the play-offs in both seasons in charge. In 2020 Swansea beat Forest to the top six on goal difference only to lose to Brentford in the semi-final.

A year later they made it to the final – but again lost to Brentford with Cooper departing a few weeks later.

How has he transformed Forest?

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – City Ground
Nottingham Forest hammered Leicester in the FA Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Forest were bottom of the Sky Bet Championship when Cooper took over in September 2021.

He has won 27 of his 45 games and managed to utilise an underperforming squad, which has seen them rout Leicester in the FA Cup while also beating Arsenal.

Cooper has harnessed the talents of Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and James Garner to develop one of the most exciting squads in the league.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier