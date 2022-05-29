5 key players who helped Nottingham Forest secure a return to the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 key players who helped Nottingham Forest secure a return to the Premier League

By Press Association
May 29 2022, 6.37pm
Nottingham Forest’ players celebrate getting to the play-off final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nottingham Forest’ players celebrate getting to the play-off final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nottingham Forest have returned to the Premier League after a 23-year wait.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five key players who made their comeback possible.

Brice Samba

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Semi Final – Second Leg – City Ground
Brice Samba was the semi-final penalty hero. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Goalkeeper Samba was the hero in their penalty win over Sheffield United in the semi-final, saving three spot-kicks to send Forest to Wembley.

He kept 14 clean sheets in the regular season and has established himself at the City Ground since joining from Caen in 2019.

Brennan Johnson

The 21-year-old has scored 19 times this season, including in both legs against Sheffield United, to be Forest’s biggest attacking threat. He also won the Sky Bet Championship’s young player of the year award.

The forward was the subject of interest from Brentford in January and, if Forest miss out on promotion, it is likely Johnson will leave the City Ground.

Djed Spence

Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s
Djed Spence has been in fine form since signing on loan from Middlesbrough (Bradley Collyer/PA)

On loan from Middlesbrough, the right-back has been one of the signings of the season – someone Forest may struggle to keep hold of regardless if they are promoted or not.

He has been integral to Steve Cooper’s plans and has flourished on the right, scoring three times – including in the 4-1 FA Cup demolition of Leicester.

James Garner

Another savvy loan signing, this time from Manchester United, the England Under-21 international has excelled in the second half of the campaign.

It took him time to establish himself under Cooper but his set-piece delivery has been invaluable for the side.

Joe Worrall

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Semi Final – Second Leg – City Ground
Joe Worrall has come through the youth ranks at Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

The defender has been the heart of Forest having come through the ranks, playing – and scoring – in the FA Cup win over Leicester with some cracked ribs.

He has been linked with the Foxes and West Ham given his form this season.

