Contrasting matches for Djokovic and Nadal – day eight at the French Open

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 4.32am
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Diego Schwartzman (Christophe Ena/AP)
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Diego Schwartzman (Christophe Ena/AP)

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had contrasting matches but still set up their hotly-anticipated quarter-final meeting.

Defending champion Djokovic was booed by sections of the crowd as he raced past Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3 and Nadal, still the darling of Roland Garros, needed five sets to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Meanwhile, teenage dreams are still proving hard to beat in the women’s draw with Coco Gauff, 18, and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez also through.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day eight at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Rafael Nadal through the legs, sorry, lens (Christophe Ena/AP)

Match of the day

Nadal dropped the first set against the Canadian ninth seed, hit back to lead 2-1 and was then pegged back to a decider, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 in four hours and 21 minutes of pure drama.

Stat of the day

Nadal has never lost a five-set match at Roland Garros, although he had only been in two before Sunday; against Novak Djokovic and, wait for it..... John Isner!

Moan of the day

Novak Djokovic got a hot reception (Christophe Ena/AP)

Djokovic will never match the popularity of Nadal, or Roger Federer for that matter, but the jeering of the defending champion seemed excessive and even prompted Eurosport’s Alex Corretja to say: “I don’t like that. It’s Novak Djokovic. He has given us so much.”

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Finding a shortcut is always handy in Paris.

Brit watch

Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof eased into the last eight of the men’s doubles with a 6-3 6-2 win over American pair Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul. Skupski also reached the last eight of the mixed doubles alongside American Desirae Krawczyk.

Mixed feelings

Toni Nadal looks on (Thibault Camus/AP)

Nadal’s uncle Toni found himself in an awkward position as he now coaches his nephew’s opponent, Auger-Aliassime. Ever the diplomat, Nadal senior plonked himself right down the centre line in the front row of the presidential box.

Fallen seeds

Women: Jil Teichmann (23), Amanda Anisimova (27), Elise Mertens (31).

Men: Diego Schwartman (15), Karen Khachanov (21).

Up next

Iga Swiatek takes the next step on her seemingly inexorable march to the women’s title when she faces Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng. Second seed Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Titsipas are also looking to book their quarter-final places.

