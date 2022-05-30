Football rumours: Pau Torres’ agents arrive in UK amid United and Chelsea talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Pau Torres’ agents arrive in UK amid United and Chelsea talk

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 7.13am
Old Trafford is set to be the new home for Spain defender Pau Torres (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
What the papers say

Old Trafford looks increasingly as though it could be the new home for Spain defender Pau Torres. Spanish outlet AS quoted the 25-year-old as saying he is “very calm” that the only offer he has in front of him is an unsigned fresh contract from current club Villarreal. But the Mirror, which cites radio station Cadena Ser, says his move to Manchester United has been “discussed and negotiated” with his representatives who travelled to England over the weekend. The centre-back, who was previously targeted for a move to the Red Devils by their former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has also been linked with Chelsea. The Manchester Evening News reports new United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to sign the international “at all costs”.

Southampton and West Ham are keeping their eyes firmly on Red Bull Salzburg’s Junior Adamu, according to the Mail. However, the paper says the Premier League sides will have to compete for the 20-year-old striker, who is valued at around £12million by his club, with Ajax, Hertha Berlin and Red Bull Salzburg also monitoring him.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno rolls the ball out during a Premier League match
Could the asking price for Bernd Leno nix his departure from the league? (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal are understood to be willing to part ways with Bernd Leno this summer. Benfica are interested in the Germany goalkeeper, 30, though the Sun reports the Portuguese outfit are struggling with the Gunners’ £8.5m valuation of him.

The Express says Raphinha, 25, might want to leave Leeds to join “older brother” Bruno Fernandes at United, rather than shifting to Barcelona. The pair played together briefly at Sporting Lisbon and Raphinha has previously admitted to the strong relationship they share.

The first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea could be Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. The French winger’s contact at the Nou Camp ends in the coming weeks and he is on the verge of signing with the Blues, according to Mirror which cites Mundo Deportivo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Richarlison: The Mail says Paris St Germain want to sign Everton’s 25-year-old Brazil forward.

Ivan Perisic: Tottenham are edging closer to signing the Croatia winger, 33, from Inter Milan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

