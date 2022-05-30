Odds against survival and the curse of fourth – how do play-off winners fare?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Odds against survival and the curse of fourth – how do play-off winners fare?

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 11.47am
Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall lifts the play-off trophy and celebrates promotion to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall lifts the play-off trophy and celebrates promotion to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest are likely to face a battle to remain in the Premier League next season following their promotion via the play-offs, PA news agency analysis shows.

Only 13 of the 30 clubs promoted to the Premier League as play-off winners went on to survive the following season.

Recent play-off winners have fared a little better, with three out of the previous five managing to stay up: Huddersfield in 2017-18, Aston Villa in 2019-20 and Brentford in the most recent campaign.

For West Ham and Crystal Palace, promotion via the play-offs – in 2011-12 and 2012-13 respectively – has led to a sustained spell in the top flight.

Automatic promotion more likely to result in survival

Brentford manager Thomas Frank applauds the fans
Manager Thomas Frank steered Brentford to safety following promotion via the play-offs (John Walton/PA)

Brentford made history last season with their 13th-placed finish.

While the Bees survived having been promoted through the play-offs, the two teams that had come up automatically – Norwich and Watford – went straight back down. This was a Premier League first.

In general, automatically promoted teams avoid relegation in their first season more often than play-off winners.

Across 30 Premier League seasons, 63 per cent of teams promoted as title winners stayed up in their first season, compared with 59 per cent of those that came up in second place. Only 43 per cent of play-off winners managed to avoid the drop.

The curse of finishing fourth

Steve Cooper’s side will be bidding to become the first team promoted after finishing fourth in the second tier to avoid relegation in the following season.

PA graphic
(PA graphic)

All five of the previous fourth-placed finishers went straight back down: Fulham in 2020-21, Hull in 2016-17, QPR in 2014-15, Charlton in 1998-99, and Leicester in 1994-95.

Teams that place fifth in the Championship have the best record of survival among play-off winners, with 56 per cent avoiding the drop in their first season.

Channelling the spirit of 1994-95

Nottingham Forest captain Stuart Pearce
Stuart Pearce captained Forest when they finished third in 1994-95 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Forest can look back on one of the best seasons in Premier League history by a promoted club.

Following promotion in 1993-94, they finished third in 1994-95 with 77 points from 42 games, behind champions Blackburn and runners-up Manchester United.

Forest, captained by Stuart Pearce, suffered only nine defeats all season. Striker Stan Collymore netted 22 goals, the fourth-highest total in the league, earning him a summer move to Liverpool for a British record fee.

Having qualified for Europe, Forest went on to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup in the following season, losing to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier