PA Sport Trivia (31/05/2022)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Steve Bucknor (cricket) – former Test umpire, born 1946.

Peter Winterbottom (rugby union) – former England and British and Irish Lions forward, born 1960.

Roshan Mahanama (cricket) – former Sri Lanka Test player and 1996 World Cup-winner, born 1966.

Antti Niemi (soccer) – former Finland, Hearts, Southampton and Fulham goalkeeper, born 1972.

Chad Campbell (golf) – three-time United States Ryder Cup player, born 1974.

Leon Haslam (motorcycling) – World Superbikes Championship racer, son of former racer Ron Haslam, born 1983.

Marco Reus (soccer) – Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder, born 1989.

Georgia Elwiss (cricket) – England all-rounder, born 1991.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1868: Parc de St Cloud was the venue for the first recorded bicycle race. It took place over two kilometres and was won by Britain’s James Moore.

1959: Italian grand prix driver Andrea De Cesaris was born in Rome. De Cesaris held the record for most career starts (208) without achieving a victory. He was killed at the age of 55 in a motorcycle accident in 2014.

1965: Britain’s Jim Clark became the first European to win the Indianapolis 500. He achieved an average speed of 150.69 miles per hour in his Lotus.

1980: Tony Ward set a British Lions Test record by scoring 18 points against South Africa at Cape Town.

1984: Viv Richards hit a then record one-day international score, making 189 not out for the West Indies against England at Old Trafford.

2002: The World Cup in Japan and South Korea began with first-time qualifiers Senegal causing an upset by defeating holders France 1-0 in Seoul.

2003: Rangers completed a domestic treble, beating Dundee 1-0 to add the Scottish Cup to the league title and League Cup won earlier in the season.

2004: Chelsea dismissed manager Claudio Ranieri despite the Italian having guided the club to the Champions League semi-finals and second place in the Premiership.

2007: Sepp Blatter was re-elected unopposed as FIFA president for a third term.

2011: Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes announced his retirement from all football. He came out of retirement in January 2012 and later penned a one-year deal to continue his United career, before retiring again at the end of the 2012-13 season.

2014: Carl Froch settled his rivalry with George Groves in brutal fashion as he knocked his bitter enemy out cold with a crunching right hand in the eighth round of their rematch to retain his WBA and IBF super-middleweight titles in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley.

2015: Rangers’ lower-league nightmare was to continue for at least another year after Motherwell clinched a 3-0 victory in the second leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off final.

2017: Arsenal finally announced manager Arsene Wenger had signed a new two-year deal with the club, ending months of speculation which saw protests from fans wanting him to leave.

2017: Wolves announced former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach, the day after Paul Lambert had left the club. Nuno led Wolves to the Championship title the following season.

2018: Former Hull and Watford boss Marco Silva was appointed the new manager of Everton, while Derby announced former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year contract.

2021: Sergio Aguero signed a two-year contract to join Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Tuesday, May 31)

FOOTBALL: Canadian Premier League, FC Edmonton v Forge FC – BT Sport//ESPN 0200 (Wed).

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 1030.

GOLF: Ladies European Tour, Mithra Belgian Ladies Open – Sky Sports Golf 1800.

CYCLING: Mercan’Tour Classic – Eurosport 2 1200.

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels – BT Sport 2 0000 (Wed).

Tomorrow (Wednesday, June 1)

FOOTBALL: World Cup Qualifier, Scotland v Ukraine – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1900; Canadian Premier League, Valour FC v Atletico Ottawa – BT Sport 1 0100 (Thurs); Nations League, Poland v Wales – Premier Sports 1 1650; Finalissima, Italy v Argentina – Premier Sports 1 1900.

CRICKET: Vitality T20 Blast, Gloucestershire v Kent Spitfires – Sky Sports Cricket 1815; Charlotte Edwards Cup, Western Storm v South East Stars – Sky Sports Cricket 1425, Sky Sports Main Event 1430.

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 1030.

HOCKEY: Netherlands v Argentina – BT Sport 1 1630.

BASEBALL: MLB, St Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres – BT Sport//ESPN 1800, Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros – BT Sport 1 2030.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which English domestic cricket team does England wicketkeeper Amy Jones play for?

2. How many Super Bowl titles has quarterback Tom Brady won throughout his career?

3. Who is the new boss of Sky Bet League Two side AFC Wimbledon?

4. Ivan Perisic represents which country at international level?

5. Who scored a late winning try for La Rochelle to beat Leinster 24-21 in the Heineken Champions Cup?

6. Which NWSL team has Arsenal captain Kim Little joined on loan for the summer?

7. In golf, where will the 2022 Open Championship be held?

8. Marcus Ericsson became the second Swedish driver to win which motor-racing race at the weekend?

9. How many Olympic gold medals did Sir Steve Redgrave win?

10. In which city are the US Open Tennis Championships held?

Answers: 1. Central Sparks; 2. Seven; 3. Johnnie Jackson; 4. Croatia; 5. Arthur Retiere; 6. OL Reign; 7. Old Course, St Andrews; 8. The Indianapolis 500; 9. Five; 10. New York.