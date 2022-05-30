Jonny Bairstow excited to begin England’s ‘new journey’ in Test cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny Bairstow excited to begin England’s ‘new journey’ in Test cricket

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 2.48pm
Jonny Bairstow is back in England colours after a stint in the IPL (Steven Paston/PA)
Jonny Bairstow is back in England colours after a stint in the IPL (Steven Paston/PA)

Jonny Bairstow is thrilled to be part of England’s “new journey” at Lord’s this week, just days after arriving back from the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow has been on the road for most of the winter and only returned from his stint with Punjab Kings last Monday, just in time to join up ahead of Thursday’s first Test against New Zealand.

A well-earned break might have appealed but, with captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum kicking off their leadership regime having recently been installed as captain and head coach, there is only one place Bairstow wants to be.

“I don’t want a rest. I’ve never been one for resting when there’s opportunities to play for England,” he said.

“It is extremely special and that has always been my goal, to play for England as long as I can. Lord’s is a fantastic place for us to be to start the new journey, it all begins on Thursday and it should be great fun. It’s exciting.”

McCullum took training for the first time on Monday morning, assisted by long-standing assistants Paul Collingwood and Jon Lewis. The Kiwi has already had one major influence on English cricket, with the Black Caps side he captained providing the template for Eoin Morgan’s World Cup-winning team of 2019.

Bairstow was a key player in the white-ball transformation and is looking forward to being part of McCullum’s red-ball overhaul.

“Baz is someone I’ve always wanted to work with. He’s someone I’ve played against and grown up watching and was very intrigued by,” he said.

“He’s someone I’ve looked up to in many ways for the way he went about his cricket. I’m really excited about the prospect of hopefully working with him for a long period of time.

“The experience he has got, playing all those games for New Zealand and his coaching experience he’s got, he can bring that to the guys.

“The brand of cricket we played with the white-ball stuff was really exciting and I’m sure with the way Ben plays red-ball cricket, the way Baz played red and white-ball cricket, I’m sure there’ll be things that rub off within the environment within the next weeks, months and years.

“There’s a lot of positivity around the group, first and foremost.”

