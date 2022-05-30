Neil Warnock replies to Djed Spence – Monday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Warnock replies to Djed Spence – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 6.38pm
Neil Warnock responded to his former player’s message on Twitter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Neil Warnock responded to his former player's message on Twitter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.

Football

Neil Warnock’s reply to Djed Spence came with a health warning.

Andy Robertson had messages for Liverpool fans.

Robertson’s team-mates enjoyed Liverpool’s trophy parade.

Mark Noble said his thanks.

Stevenage tried to tempt a rock’n’roll star through the door.

Cricket

Congratulations to Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver!

 

Kevin Pietersen again called for reform of county cricket.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was preparing to go under the knife.

Motorsport

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson celebrated his win in the Indy 500.

Sergio Perez was still celebrating his Monaco victory.

Lando Norris vowed to keep improving.

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed his day out in Monte Carlo.

