David Weir confirmed as Brighton technical director following Dan Ashworth exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Weir confirmed as Brighton technical director following Dan Ashworth exit

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 7.19pm
David Weir has been confirmed as Brighton’s new technical director (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Weir has been confirmed as Brighton’s new technical director (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brighton have confirmed the permanent appointment of David Weir as technical director following Dan Ashworth’s move to Newcastle.

The former Scotland, Rangers and Everton defender had been covering the role in an interim capacity since Ashworth resigned and began a period of garden leave in February.

Ashworth’s exit was formally confirmed on Monday as Newcastle announced they had reached agreement with the Seagulls to appoint him as sporting director at St James’ Park. Brighton followed by making Weir’s position full-time.

Chairman Tony Bloom said: “David’s credentials are very strong, as he has shown in the various roles he has held with us.

“During his recent role as acting technical director he has used his experience, knowledge and ability in supporting both Graham Potter and the men’s first team as we secured a record top-flight finish, and Hope Powell and the women’s first team.

“In that time he has already further enhanced an already excellent working relationship with both (chief executive) Paul Barber and me, as well as our executive team responsible for the running of the club.

“David will oversee all football operations including recruitment, analysis, medical and player welfare, across both the men’s and women’s set-up.”

Weir earned 69 Scotland caps
Weir earned 69 Scotland caps (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Weir, 52, has been at Albion since 2018 and had been working as loans manager prior to stepping into Ashworth’s post on a temporary basis.

Prior to that he had a brief spell as manager at Sheffield United and held coaching roles at Everton, Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest. As a player he earned 69 Scotland caps and also represented Hearts and Falkirk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier