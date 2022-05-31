Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev knocked out – day nine at the French Open

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 4.32am
Second seed Daniil Medvedev was beaten on Monday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Second seed Daniil Medvedev was beaten on Monday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Danish teenager Holger Rune stunned Greek fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was also a surprise casualty, in straight sets to Croatian veteran Marin Cilic.

World number one Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time at the tournament but got past Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in three.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day nine at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Proud mum Aneke Rune celebrates her son’s win (Christophe Ena/AP)

Match of the day

Rune had not won a match at a grand slam before arriving in Paris last week, but the rookie battled to a thrilling victory over an out-of-sorts Tsitsipas, winning 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 on a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Shot of the day

Zheng Qinwen’s drop shots had Swiatek scrambling at times during the top seed’s win.

Quote of the day

Fans of the day

Lucky these boys aren’t fans of Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Stat of the day

With Rune joining fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals it is the first time two teenage men have reached the last eight of a grand slam since the 1994 French Open.

Brit watch

Not a vintage day. Neal Skupski and America’s Desirae Krawczyk bowed out in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles, losing a match tie-break 10-8 to Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen. Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara lost in the men’s doubles to Matwe Middelkoop and Rohan Bopanna.

Fallen seeds

France Tennis French Open
Daniil Medvedev crashed out in the night match (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Women: Madison Keys (22), Camila Giorgi (28)

Men: Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Jannick Sinner (11), Hubert Hurkacz (12)

Up next

It has been the most hotly-anticipated match since the draw was made. Rafael Nadal, the 13-time winner, takes on defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 59th time the duo, with 41 grand slam titles between them, have met. The box-office showdown is the night match, starting around 7.45pm UK time.

