On this day in 2017: Wolves appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017: Wolves appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 6.01am
Nuno enjoyed success with Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nuno enjoyed success with Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wolves announced former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach on this day in 2017.

His arrival came following Paul Lambert’s departure one day earlier, with Lambert having guided Wolves to a 15th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nuno had left Porto in May after finishing second in the Primeira Liga and had previous managerial experience with Valencia between 2014 and 2015, where they finished fourth in LaLiga.

Speaking about the new manager, Wolves director Jeff Shi said: “Since the very beginning of the Wolves project, Fosun (Wolves’ owners) has been very clear on our strategic thinking and philosophy, and has huge ambition and confidence to achieve our goals.

“In a sense, we are very glad to find Nuno with a football philosophy that is similar to ours.

“He has an impressive track record in the top divisions in Spain and Portugal, and took Porto to the knockout stages of the Champions League last season.

“We are all looking forward to working with Nuno and his staff, and are excited about what he can achieve with Wolves as we go into the new season and beyond.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday – Sky Bet Championship – Molineux
Nuno oversaw Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League after one season in charge (Tim Goode/PA)

Nuno made an instant impact at Molineux as the following season Wolves were promoted after winning the Championship.

He delivered two seventh-placed finishes in their first two Premier League seasons and his time at the club also saw Wolves enjoy European football, where they reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.

Nuno left Wolves and became the new Tottenham manager in June 2021, but was sacked after just four months in charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier