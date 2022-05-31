Football rumours: Man City want two more signings after Erling Haaland capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Man City want two more signings after Erling Haaland capture

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 7.20am
Marc Cucurella has reportedly been targeted by City (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Marc Cucurella has reportedly been targeted by City (Gareth Fuller/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester City are targeting two more signings after beating “every big team in the world” to Erling Haaland. According to the Daily Telegraph, Brighton’s 23-year-old Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella and Leeds’ England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, are both in City’s sights.

Manchester United, meanwhile, want talks with Ajax about Jurrien Timber, The Guardian reports. Erik Ten Hag is an admirer of the 20-year-old defender who has been valued at £43million by his current club.

Everton’s Richarlison during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley
Everton forward Richarlison is reportedly considering his future (Richard Sellers/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes that Brazil forward Richarlison is considering his future at Everton with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all reportedly circling. The 25-year-old has become a “cult hero” at Goodison Park since his transfer from Watford for an initial £35million in 2018, the paper says.

The Times reports Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku plans to hold talks with the club after American investor Todd Boehly completed his £4.25bn purchase. The 29-year-old is wanting to discuss his future at the Blues once the club’s hierarchy has been established under its new ownership.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sadio Mane: Sky Sports reports the 30-year-old Senegal striker has not told Liverpool he wants to leave the club amid links with a £35m move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be leaving the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Issa Diop: The Evening Standard says West Ham are willing to sell the 25-year-old French defender who has “slipped to fourth choice under boss David Moyes”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier