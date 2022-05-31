They showed class – Robert Page hails Real Madrid fans for Gareth Bale ovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
They showed class – Robert Page hails Real Madrid fans for Gareth Bale ovation

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.38pm
Gareth Bale collects his medal after winning the Champions League for the fifth time at Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Bale has joined the Wales camp with manager Robert Page delighted that Real Madrid fans “showed their class” to the five-time Champions League winner.

Bale became the first British player to win the Champions League on five occasions when Real beat Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

The Wales captain was a non-playing substitute at the Stade de France, a symbol of how far his stock has fallen at Real during the final season of his nine-year stay in Spain.

Bale has been targeted by Real fans and the Madrid media in recent seasons amid claims that he has been more interested in playing golf and for Wales, rather than for the 14-time European champions.

But Bale was cheered by Real fans when Carlo Ancelotti’s squad paraded the Champions League trophy at the Bernabeu on Sunday, and the 32-year-old responded by raising his hand in appreciation before signing autographs.

“I thought they showed class and rightly so for what he’s achieved for that football club,” said Page, who revealed Bale had travelled to Wales’ training camp in Portugal before the squad flew to Poland for Wednesday’s Nations League opener.

“You look back to what he’s done, scoring winners in Champions League finals and in the manner in which he’s done it.

“What an achievement for him personally to be a part of that group of people, that team that’s achieved that, is phenomenal.

“Not many players can say they’ve done that, so credit to him. He deserves all the plaudits, absolutely.

“He’s in good spirits as he always is. He was adamant he was meeting the players in Portugal to fly to Poland with them, which speaks volumes.

“He wanted to be with the squad as soon as possible. He’s as humble as ever, he’s met up with the group and he’s been first class right away.”

Alongside the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen, Bale is likely to be wrapped in cotton wool in Wroclaw ahead of Wales’ World Cup play-off final with Scotland or Ukraine.

Page is set to name an experimental side given that just four days later Wales could qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

“It’s risk and reward,” Page said on selection. “The biggest game we’ve got is on Sunday and that’s no disrespect to Poland whatsoever.

“We’re going to show them complete respect, but we’d be mad to jeopardise our top, top players.”

Brennan Johnson is definitely missing as Page has rested him after Nottingham Forest secured promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Brennan Johnson has been rested by Wales after helping Nottingham Forest into the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

The 21-year-old has had a demanding season having played 60 games for club and country, but Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas has travelled following his Wembley play-off disappointment.

Page said: “Sorba is slightly different to Brennan, he’s not played as many minutes and had as much football.

“Credit to him, he got here this morning and he is with the boys for breakfast today, showing that commitment to be with the group right away.

“Brennan’s slightly different. I’ve given a few days (off) after the final. He’s played a lot of football this season.

“But he’ll be there at the hotel waiting for us on Wednesday night (in Wales) when we fly back, ready for Sunday’s game.”

