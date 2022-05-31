Chris Gunter ready for Robert Lewandowski challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Gunter ready for Robert Lewandowski challenge

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 3.17pm
Chris Gunter is set to mark Robert Lewandowski on his 108th appearance for Wales (PA)
Chris Gunter remains unfazed by the prospect of marking Robert Lewandowski despite currently being without a club.

Gunter is set to lead Wales in their Nations League opener in Poland on Wednesday and win his 108th cap.

The 32-year-old will be tasked with marking Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski, scorer of 344 goals in 375 games for the Bundesliga club and one of world football’s best forwards, just weeks after being released by Sky Bet League One outfit Charlton.

Poland v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – PGE Narodowy Stadium
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the Poland attack against Wales on Wednesday (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“As a player you turn up and do your job,” said Gunter, Wales’ most capped men’s team player.

“If and when you’re selected to play for your country you feel a real honour to do so.

“I know we’re not going to have the same team for the next five games, but when that whistle blows the preparation and focus will be the same.”

Gunter spent two seasons at Charlton after an eight-year stay at Reading ended in October 2020.

Charlton Athletic v Sunderland – Sky Bet League One – The Valley
Chris Gunter spent two years with Charlton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

He had previously played for Cardiff, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest and says he will sort out his future after Wales’ June programme, which includes Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine.

“I knew towards the end I would probably be leaving,” Gunter said of his Charlton departure.

“I knew I had this huge month ahead and it’s too big to be worrying or thinking about anything else.

“Whatever happens after that will happen. At this stage the situation I’m in is not a problem.

“I don’t think I’d be playing golf every day and just turn up for the World Cup.

“Football rolls in different ways and the season has only just finished. Talks and conversations (will) happen after these games, not before or during.”

Wales will return from Wroclaw to focus on attempting to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

After that, Wales will resume their Nations League campaign by playing Holland home and away and Belgium in Cardiff.

Gunter said: “It feels like it’s been a long time coming. It has the potential to be a really good two to three weeks.

“Everybody knows what’s up for grabs and what it could lead to.

“We’ve also worked hard to get into a good position in the Nations League, and we’ll come up against some good teams.

“We’ve got some really exciting fixtures and when you put all that into one camp it’s a really big month.”

