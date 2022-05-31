Craig Gordon insists Scotland’s focus will stay on football against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Gordon insists Scotland’s focus will stay on football against Ukraine

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 3.51pm
Scotland is focused only on the football says Craig Gordon ahead of Ukraine game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon insists Scotland will remain focused on football while the glare of the world is on their game against war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Russia’s invasion in February – which caused the original World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park to be pushed back from March – has elicited widespread sympathy for Ukraine.

While extra attention will be on the national stadium in Glasgow, where the two sides meet for a place in Sunday’s play-off final against Wales in Cardiff, Gordon is certain Scotland will concentrate on the football and the chance to take another step towards Qatar.

The 39-year-old Hearts keeper said: “It doesn’t change anything from our point of view. It is still a football match.

“It is 11 v 11 and no matter what is going on outwith that, it is about us sticking together and putting our game plan in place to make sure we do what we can. If we do that we are confident we have enough ability in the team to win the match, although it is going to be a very difficult one.

“The guys have been training since their leagues have stopped, everything has been geared towards this game and trying to get through it. That’s no different, whatever other outside factors and what people may think.

“We are footballers, trained to play football and that’s what we do.”

Gordon played against Ukraine 15 years ago when Scotland won 3-1 in a thrilling Euro 2008 qualifier at Hampden Park.

He said: “It is good to be playing them again after so long and still to be at this level.

“But it is totally different from the point of view of the squads. Football has moved on.

“It was a great result at home. Another one of those would be very welcome, another 3-1 win, but it is a totally different team, totally different circumstances although it would be nice to get the same result.”

