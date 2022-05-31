Charlie Cresswell to hold talks about future with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Cresswell to hold talks about future with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 3.59pm
England Under-21s’ Charlie Cresswell will assess his immediate Leeds future (Martin Rickett/PA)
England Under-21s’ Charlie Cresswell will assess his immediate Leeds future (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell will hold talks about his immediate future with boss Jesse Marsch.

The defender will focus on helping England Under-21s qualify for Euro 2023 before sitting down with Elland Road chiefs.

Cresswell, 19, made six appearances for Leeds this season as they survived relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

He has seen England Under-21 team-mates James Garner, Cameron Archer and Djed Spence shine on loan this season, while Conor Gallagher’s form at Crystal Palace has earned him senior recognition and Cresswell will speak about his options.

“That’s for me to discuss with Jesse and Victor (Orta, director of football) over the next few weeks and see where that takes me,” he said.

“But ultimately, I would like to play more football, whether that be a loan or that be at Leeds. We’ll see.

“Marc (Guehi) and Conor and Cameron (Archer) have been amazing on their loans. It’s all about taking the opportunity and really taking it with both hands.

“That’s what we are, we are footballers, that’s our job. We don’t want to be sitting around waiting to play, we want to be playing, whether that be lower leagues or the team we’re at.

“I’ll do whatever Jesse or Victor say, I’m not really fussed. Just ultimately, I’d like to play football because I’m a footballer.”

Cresswell is with Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 squad ahead of their final four Euro 2023 qualifiers.

They travel to Group G leaders the Czech Republic on Friday three points behind with two games in hand.

The Young Lions then host Albania in Chesterfield on June 7, go to Kosovo on June 10 and finish at Huddersfield against Slovenia on June 13.

“It’s a jam-packed two weeks. We’re all looking forward to the next four fixtures,” added Cresswell.

“We had a meeting this morning about how we’re going to deal with the amount of games and what we’re going to do maximise our fitness over the next four fixtures because they are quick turnarounds.

“I think everyone in the squad will be pulling their weight and really trying to get everyone together to perform as best they can.”

