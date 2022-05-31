Coco Gauff ranks high school graduation above French Open semi-final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coco Gauff ranks high school graduation above French Open semi-final place

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 4.06pm
Coco Gauff beat Sloane Stephens to reach the last four (Thibault Camus/AP)
Coco Gauff claimed finishing her exams was tougher than reaching the French Open semi-final.

Gauff is in the last four of a grand slam for the first time after passing her latest test against with flying colours against fellow American Sloane Stephens.

The 18-year-old graduated from high school while in Paris having successfully combined her studies with life on the WTA Tour.

And Gauff is now just two matches away from moving to the top of the class as a grand slam champion.

“Was graduating tougher? Yes because I know how hard it was to do school and play tennis on the road,” said the 18th seed after her 7-5 6-2 victory.

“Other players in general get out of sight with life and we think tennis is the most important thing in the world. It is not.

“So getting my high-school diploma meant a lot to me.”

Gauff was a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros last year, where she was beaten by eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

She went one better with an accomplished, mature display against the player who beat her at the US Open last year.

“I feel so happy right now that words can’t explain,” Gauff added. “Last year’s quarter-final was a tough loss and it made me stronger and better prepared for moments like today.

“Last time I played (Stephens) I lost so I’m glad today it went different. I told myself to stay mentally there, and that I know there would be shots that I should probably have made.

“And there would be some shots that she would get in the court that no players can reach. It was a mental challenge.”

Martina Trevisan beat Laylah Fernandez (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Gauff will face another first-time semi-finalist, the 28-year-old Italian Martina Trevisan, who knocked out 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernadez 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-3.

It has been a tough journey for Trevisan, who is ranked 59 in the world and is named after Martina Navratilova, as she spent four years away from tennis to battle an eating disorder.

She said: “I’m happy on the court. I’m doing what I love. So my past is the past, and it helped me to be in the present, to be what I am right now.”

