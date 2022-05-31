England call uncapped Luke Wood and David Payne up to ODI squad for Holland tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England call uncapped Luke Wood and David Payne up to ODI squad for Holland tour

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 4.11pm Updated: May 31 2022, 4.15pm
David Payne has been called up to England’s one-day international squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Uncapped seamers Luke Wood and David Payne have earned call-ups to England’s one-day international squad for the three-match tour of Holland.

Lancashire seamer Wood has won his maiden call-up, while Gloucestershire pace bowler Payne made the squad for last summer’s ODIs against Pakistan.

New short-format head coach Matthew Mott hailed England’s potent depth in naming his first squad.

Jos Buttler will jump straight back from his stellar Indian Premier League exploits for the series that starts on April 17.

“I’m very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge,” said Mott.

“We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience.

“We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower.

“Luke Wood deserves his call-up. He has been consistent for Lancashire over the past 12 months and we have been monitoring his progression. If given a chance to play, I’m sure he will make most of his opportunity.”

Jos Buttler before the start of play
England’s three matches will all be held at Amstelveen’s VRA Cricket Club ground.

England will face India and South Africa later in a busy ODI summer.

The highly-rated Brydon Carse has received his first call since making last summer’s squad against Pakistan, with Phil Salt also earning a chance to impress.

“This is an historic occasion for the sport and the first time England men have played the Netherlands in an ODI series,” said Mott.

“We can’t wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team.

“The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July. However, with about 18 months to the next ICC 50 over World Cup in India, our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents.”

England’s ODI squad for three-match series against Holland: E Morgan (Middlesex, captain), M Ali (Worcestershire), J Buttler (Lancashire), B Carse (Durham), S Curran (Surrey), L Livingstone (Lancashire), D Malan (Yorkshire), D Payne (Gloucestershire), A Rashid (Yorkshire), J Roy (Surrey), P Salt (Lancashire), R Topley (Surrey), D Willey (Yorkshire), L Wood (Lancashire).

