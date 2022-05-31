Kevin Thomson quits as Kelty Hearts boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Thomson quits as Kelty Hearts boss

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 5.51pm
Kevin Thomson has been linked with a number of roles (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin Thomson has quit as Kelty Hearts manager after leading the Fife club to the cinch League Two title in his only season in charge.

The 37-year-old former Hibernian, Rangers and Middlesbrough midfielder has been touted for various other jobs since the end of the campaign, including vacancies at Hibs, Raith Rovers, Hartlepool and Dundee.

Kelty confirmed in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that Thomson, whom they recruited from Rangers’ academy last summer, had moved on as a result of his “aspirations” lying elsewhere.

“Manager Kevin Thomson and assistant manager Kevin McDonald have today tendered their resignations which have been accepted by the club board,” said a statement on Kelty’s website.

“Over recent weeks it became apparent that Kevin’s aspirations lay away from Kelty Hearts Football Club.

“We would like to thank them both for their efforts whilst with the club. This resulted in our promotion to cinch League 1, winning the league by 21 points and reaching the fifth round of the Scottish Cup for the first time in our history.

“We would like to wish Kevin Thomson and Kevin McDonald all the very best in their careers going forward.

“The club have begun the process of identifying a new management team. We will update further as the situation develops.”

