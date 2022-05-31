Klopp meets Calvin Harris and Milner thanks the fans – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.

Football

Calvin Harris ft. Jurgen Klopp.

When the boss met @CalvinHarris 🤣 Inside our 2022 Parade 🔜 pic.twitter.com/kkKQsmFv4u — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 31, 2022

James Milner thanked the Liverpool fans.

Just when you think there’s nothing left in football that can surprise you… that happens! Couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Amazing way to cap an incredible season and fulfil a promise from 2020. To say ‘thank you’ doesn’t feel enough. What a club #YNWA #CalvinHarris 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8HviqyoDqv — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 31, 2022

Everton cracked on with the build.

🏟 | Tower crane number one takes shape during assembly on the north east corner at Bramley-Moore Dock. Four 60m-high cranes, to assist with the steel installation, will soon be visible in the North Liverpool skyline. #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/lXR65pRom3 — Everton (@Everton) May 31, 2022

Levi Colwill reflected on a tough day.

Tough day Sunday but life’s all about learning and growing. Proud of this team and the effort we put in everyday to get to Wembley. Fans were brilliant as always. UTT 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/tYXRLUBniP — Levi Colwill (@levi_colwill) May 31, 2022

A hat-trick from Michael Owen.

England Women enjoyed a productive training session.

The Premier League looked back.

The deftest chest control you will ever see from Luis Suarez#GoalOfTheDay | @LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/jJR4pt5eOe — Premier League (@premierleague) May 31, 2022

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton caught up with LeBron James.

Just two GOATs hanging out in Monaco 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BmHsE38Una — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) May 31, 2022

Sergio Perez signed a new deal at Red Bull.

Thank you for all the trust and for making me part of this family for two more years! Vamooos! ¡Gracias por toda la confianza y por hacerme parte de esta familia hasta 2024! ¡Vamooos! @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/DCNpUt3WMg — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 31, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor at the wheel.