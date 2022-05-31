Steven Davis targets more silverware after signing Rangers extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Davis targets more silverware after signing Rangers extension

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 7.13pm
Steven Davis signs contract extension with Rangers (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Steven Davis signs contract extension with Rangers (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Steven Davis targeted more silverware after signing a one-year contract extension with Rangers.

There was speculation about the future of the 37-year-old midfielder, who is currently on international duty as captain of Northern Ireland, after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side ended the season by capturing the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 extra-time win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

However, the former Fulham and Southampton player will continue his career at Ibrox in his second spell at the Govan club.

The hugely-respected Davis told Gers’ official website: “I am absolutely delighted.

“It was a really important season for us last year, and to finish on a high with the Scottish Cup was important for the team and the group and we want to try and kick on again next year now.

“Growing up as a Rangers fan, it was always going to be special pulling on the jersey, and I have been very fortunate to do it the number of times that I have and to have some of the memories I have had.

“We know success is what is demanded at the club, and you want to play at the highest level possible, and we have shown we are capable of doing that as a group, so it is really important we try to kick on next season and get our hands on more silverware.”

Davis initially joined Rangers on loan from Fulham in January 2008, and made the move permanent at the end of the season and stayed until the summer of 2012 before he signed for Southampton.

During that period he won three league titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups, while also claiming a runners-up medal in the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

Davis returned to Ibrox in the 2019 January transfer window, again on an initial loan, subsequently winning a further league title, Scottish Cup and Europa League runners-up medal.

Sporting director Ross Wilson said: “It’s great that we will continue to have Steven’s influence and understanding of Rangers with the group over the course of the next 12 months.

“I’ve known Steven a long time now, both as a player and character who sets standards every day.

“Steven and Gio had a really good chat about how the manager sees the next 12 months, and as a club we are also keen to support Steven’s development in his coaching aspirations when the time is right and when he wants to do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier