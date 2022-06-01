Nadal continues his reign over Roland Garros – day 10 at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nadal continues his reign over Roland Garros – day 10 at the French Open

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 4.32am Updated: June 1 2022, 6.17am
Rafael Nadal won the epic 59th instalment of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic (Christophe Ena/AP)
Rafael Nadal won the epic 59th instalment of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic (Christophe Ena/AP)

Rafael Nadal won the epic 59th instalment of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard is through to a 15th Roland Garros semi-final and on course for a 14th title.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz’s run was ended in four sets by Alexander Zverev, and Coco Gauff reached the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time by beating fellow American Sloane Stephens.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 10 of the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Djokovic at full stretch against Nadal (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Match of the day

A four-hour, four-set marathon ended at 1.15am local time after Nadal clinched a fourth-set tie-break to seal a memorable 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) victory over Djokovic.

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

To be honest you could have knocked out a dissertation during some of the games in the Nadal/Djokovic match.

Shock of the day

Martina Trevisan has crept under the radar until she beat 17th seed Laylah Fernandez in three sets to reach her first grand slam semi-final at the age of 28. She will face Gauff for a place in the final.

Brit watch

There was disappointment in the men’s doubles as top seeds Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram lost a match tie-break in their quarter-final against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof were also beaten in three by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Fallen seeds

Women: Laylah Fernandez (17).
Men: Novak Djokovic (1), Carlos Alcaraz (6).

Up next

Iga Swiatek, the world number one and 2020 champion, faces American 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals. The night match sees Danish teenager Holger Rune face Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]