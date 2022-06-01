Nadal continues his reign over Roland Garros – day 10 at the French Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rafael Nadal won the epic 59th instalment of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard is through to a 15th Roland Garros semi-final and on course for a 14th title.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz’s run was ended in four sets by Alexander Zverev, and Coco Gauff reached the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time by beating fellow American Sloane Stephens.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 10 of the French Open.

Picture of the day

Djokovic at full stretch against Nadal (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Match of the day

A four-hour, four-set marathon ended at 1.15am local time after Nadal clinched a fourth-set tie-break to seal a memorable 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) victory over Djokovic.

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

I went for a run and they played one game xd — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) May 31, 2022

To be honest you could have knocked out a dissertation during some of the games in the Nadal/Djokovic match.

Shock of the day

Martina Trevisan has crept under the radar until she beat 17th seed Laylah Fernandez in three sets to reach her first grand slam semi-final at the age of 28. She will face Gauff for a place in the final.

Brit watch

Losing out by the finest of margins Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram are knocked out in a match tie break in the #RolandGarros QFs#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/b5fcdY6e64 — LTA (@the_LTA) May 31, 2022

There was disappointment in the men’s doubles as top seeds Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram lost a match tie-break in their quarter-final against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof were also beaten in three by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Fallen seeds

Women: Laylah Fernandez (17).

Men: Novak Djokovic (1), Carlos Alcaraz (6).

Up next

🎾 Next one tomorrow. I'm gonna enjoy it and I hope you will too. #quarterfinal 🎾 Kolejny mecz jutro. Mam zamiar cieszyć się tenisem i mam nadzieję, że Wy też będziecie!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/O61LXmxshu — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 31, 2022

Iga Swiatek, the world number one and 2020 champion, faces American 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals. The night match sees Danish teenager Holger Rune face Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud.