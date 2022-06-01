On this day in 2009: Carlo Ancelotti is appointed new Chelsea manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2009: Carlo Ancelotti is appointed new Chelsea manager

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 6.02am Updated: June 1 2022, 8.37am
Carlo Ancelotti became Chelsea manager on June 1, 2009 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Carlo Ancelotti became Chelsea manager on June 1, 2009 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Chelsea confirmed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager on this day in 2009.

The Italian joined the club after spending eight years at AC Milan where he won two Champions League titles, the Serie A crown, the Italian Cup and the Club World Cup.

Ancelotti’s appointment meant that he became Chelsea’s fifth manager in less than two years following on from Jose Mourinho, Avram Grant, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Guus Hiddink.

Soccer – Carlo Ancelotti Press Conference – Stamford Bridge
Carlo Ancelotti joined Chelsea after eight years at AC Milan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Signing a three-year contract with the club, he succeeded temporary manager Hiddink who departed having just led the Blues to FA Cup victory after beating Everton in the final.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Ancelotti said: “Milan for me was a great experience. For five years I played with a great team – we had a lot of success – and eight years to train a great team.

“Now I think it is time to change and Chelsea for me was a great opportunity, a great team.

“Now I think it is the right moment for a new challenge and I want to put all my energy for Chelsea.”

In his first season in charge Ancelotti brought success to Stamford Bridge by securing the club’s first ever Premier League and FA Cup double.

Despite this, he failed to win a trophy in his second year at the club and was sacked in 2011, just hours after a final-day defeat to Everton in the Premier League.

