Rob Key suggests support for reduction in first-class county cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rob Key suggests support for reduction in first-class county cricket

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 11.17am
Rob Key could push for a reduction in first-class county cricket (Adam Davy/PA)
Rob Key could push for a reduction in first-class county cricket (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, has hinted that he will lobby for a reduction in first-class county cricket.

Key is part of a high performance review set up by Sir Andrew Strauss in the aftermath of another humbling Ashes defeat Down Under, joined by external figures like cycling coach Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth from the football world.

Part of their remit is to debate the structure of the domestic game and Key has reiterated his own preferences for a streamlined championship during an appearance on the Daily Telegraph’s new Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.

Hampshire v Lancashire
Rob Key has been discussing the future of first-class county cricket (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Key, who was careful to point out that he was in the dark about what recommendations would ultimately be forthcoming from the group, said: “We’ve had a couple of meetings. But I have no idea how Dave Brailsford and people like that, Dan Ashworth, how they are going to see county cricket and what they think needs to happen.

“At this point in time I have no idea of what it’s going to be and how it’s going to go. It might be less four-day cricket, which I think might be the bet you could go on.

“How would I do it? I would have 10 games of championship cricket. I had my thing, the 12 best teams and one (division) below. Whether that’s how it’s going to go, I couldn’t tell you, but I don’t think that would be a bad plan.

“I think you’ve basically added in a month of the season with a competition (The Hundred), so you’ve got to lose a month’s worth of cricket. So you have 14 games now and you go down to 10 games and you end up with 10 high-quality games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier