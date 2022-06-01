Jack Nowell among Exeter trio tipped to be fit for England tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Nowell among Exeter trio tipped to be fit for England tour

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 1.16pm
Jack Nowell could return to action for Exeter against Harlequins (Steve Haag/PA)
Jack Nowell could return to action for Exeter against Harlequins (Steve Haag/PA)

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has provided Eddie Jones with a triple boost ahead of England’s tour to Australia.

Baxter confirmed that Jack Nowell, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill should all be available for selection ahead of the three-Test trip.

Hooker Cowan-Dickie suffered a knee injury during England’s Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales in February, while wing Nowell broke his arm in the tournament finale against France just over 10 weeks ago.

Luke Cowan-Dickie
Luke Cowan-Dickie receives treatment after being injured during England’s Six Nations game against Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lock Hill, who will join Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership rivals Sale next season, has not played since early January due to a stress fracture of his lower leg.

Nowell could return in Exeter’s final game of the campaign against defending Premiership champions Harlequins on Saturday.

And while Cowan-Dickie and Hill will not be available for Quins’ Sandy Park visit, Baxter has confirmed their recovery schedules remain on course, which will be firmly noted by England head coach Jones.

“Jack is in contention to play this week,” Baxter said.

Jonny Hill
Exeter and England lock Jonny Hill has been sidelined due to a leg injury (Steve Haag/PA)

“And Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill should be in contention for the tour.”

England head Down Under later this month, with Tests against the Wallabies taking place in Perth on July 2, Brisbane seven days later and Sydney on July 16.

Exeter, meanwhile, have missed out on a Premiership play-off place for the first time since 2015.

They contested the last six Premiership finals at Twickenham, winning two, and while Heineken Champions Cup qualification for next season has been secured, their title hopes are over.

“It’s disappointing,” Baxter added. “You want to be playing in the big games, but at the end of the day it is what it is.

“We all need to take our element of responsibility. There are still a lot of positives about a lot of things.

“I am a huge believer that the league table doesn’t lie. There aren’t many lucky results.

“Have we got the playing ability and the squad to be in the top four and challenge any of the top four? 100 per cent, yes.

“I think the most important thing right here and now is just to deal with where are we now.

“There is no reason why our positioning right now should massively affect where we can end up next season or the following season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier